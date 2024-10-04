Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Standard of football in age group events must improve in India Bhutia

Updated on: 04 October,2024 07:02 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Bhutia, who has played over 100 games for India and scored 42 international goals, also asked the All India Football Federation, state associations, I-League and ISL clubs work at the grassroots for the development of the next generation of players

Bhaichung Bhutia

Legendary Indian footballer Bhaichung Bhutia on Thursday called for strengthening the game at the age-group level, saying that it’s impossible for the senior national team to do well internationally otherwise.


Bhutia, who has played over 100 games for India and scored 42 international goals, also asked the All India Football Federation, state associations, I-League and ISL clubs work at the grassroots for the development of the next generation of players.


Also Read: Bhaichung warned me against Chaubey: Ex-secy general Shaji


“In India, if the [senior] national football team has to do well, our U-17, U-19 and U-20 teams have to start qualifying for Asia Cups and World Cups. If you look at results in age-group tournaments, it’s not great. Today, U-20 players are losing to Bangladesh. We can’t expect miracles from the senior team,” said Bhutia while announcing a partnership between Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and Premier League side Southampton Football Club. 

