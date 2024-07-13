Breaking News
Bhaichung warned me against Chaubey: Ex-secy general Shaji

Updated on: 14 July,2024 07:51 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

“I must admit with responsibility and sense, that I made the biggest mistake of my professional life in supporting Kalyan Chaubey’s election in the AIFF and then assuming the position of the Secretary-General

Bhaichung Bhutia. Pic/PTI

Kalyan Chaubey mauling Bhaichung Bhutia in the race for the All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) president post made headlines all over in September 2022. And the man who was considered to have played a crucial role in Chaubey’s win was former general secretary Shaji Prabhakaran. 


“I must admit with responsibility and sense, that I made the biggest mistake of my professional life in supporting Kalyan Chaubey’s election in the AIFF and then assuming the position of the Secretary-General. The only person who cautioned me before the election was Bhaichung Bhutia,” he wrote in a letter to the Presidents and Secretaries of AIFF Member Associations and Members of the Executive Committee. 


