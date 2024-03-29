Ousted AIFF legal advisor writes to PMO over women’s safety at HQ

“It has been brought to my notice the instance of an AIFF women employee being sexually molested by an employee from the administration department of AIFF

Days after a woman employee at the Football House, the headquarters of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) here, reportedly lodged a verbal complaint of ‘harassment’ against a male colleague, Nilanjan Bhattacharjee, the ousted legal advisor to the AIFF, wrote to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) expressing deep concern over the “unsafe environment” for women staffers at the head office of the game’s governing body.

“It has been brought to my notice the instance of an AIFF women employee being sexually molested by an employee from the administration department of AIFF. In this manner, it has to be further observed that such an instance had apparently occurred in the month of February and such was informed to both president Kalyan Choubey and deputy secretary general Satyanarayan. However, efforts were allegedly undertaken by both to hush up the affair, not provide requisite support and assistance to the said victim,” Bhattacharjee alleged.

