Ousted AIFF legal advisor writes to PMO over women’s safety at HQ

Updated on: 30 March,2024 08:10 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

“It has been brought to my notice the instance of an AIFF women employee being sexually molested by an employee from the administration department of AIFF

Representational Pic

Days after a woman employee at the Football House, the headquarters of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) here, reportedly lodged a verbal complaint of ‘harassment’ against a male colleague, Nilanjan Bhattacharjee, the ousted legal advisor to the AIFF, wrote to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) expressing deep concern over the “unsafe environment” for women staffers at the head office of the game’s governing body.


“It has been brought to my notice the instance of an AIFF women employee being sexually molested by an employee from the administration department of AIFF. In this manner, it has to be further observed that such an instance had apparently occurred in the month of February and such was informed to both president Kalyan Choubey and deputy secretary general Satyanarayan. However, efforts were allegedly undertaken by both to hush up the affair, not provide requisite support and assistance to the said victim,” Bhattacharjee alleged.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

sports news football
