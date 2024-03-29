Navroz CC beat Superstar SC by seven wickets

The highlight of Navroz CC’s win was all-rounder Varad Rananavare, who picked three wickets for 38 runs and then scored 39 runs.

Navroz Cricket Club posted a comfortable seven-wicket win over Superstar Sports Club in a Group-E match of the 3rd MCA U-19 cricket tournament at Azad Maidan on Friday. The highlight of Navroz CC’s win was all-rounder Varad Rananavare, who picked three wickets for 38 runs and then scored 39 runs.

Navroz CC restricted

Superstar SC to 183-8 in 35 overs. Superstars’s Jay Tolia and Aaryan scored 32 and 31 runs respectively. Later, Navroz made 184 for the loss of just three wickets in 30.4 overs. Besides Rananavre, the others who contributed towards Navroz’s win were Sanskar (60), Viom Shah (36) and Vedant Desai (34 not out).

