Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Navroz CC beat Superstar SC by seven wickets
Updated on: 30 March,2024 08:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

The highlight of Navroz CC’s win was all-rounder Varad Rananavare, who picked three wickets for 38 runs and then scored 39 runs.

Representation Pic

Navroz Cricket Club posted a comfortable seven-wicket win over Superstar Sports Club in a Group-E match of the 3rd MCA U-19 cricket tournament at Azad Maidan on Friday. The highlight of Navroz CC’s win was all-rounder Varad Rananavare, who picked three wickets for 38 runs and then scored 39 runs. 


Also Read: Advani, Causier storm into last 16


Navroz CC restricted 


Superstar SC to 183-8 in 35 overs. Superstars’s Jay Tolia and Aaryan scored 32 and 31 runs respectively. Later, Navroz made 184 for the loss of just three wickets in 30.4 overs. Besides Rananavre, the others who contributed towards Navroz’s win were Sanskar (60), Viom Shah (36) and Vedant Desai (34 not out).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

sports news cricket news azad maidan
