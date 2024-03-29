Advani, Causier storm into last 16

Bangalore-based Advani staved off a spirited challenge from Mumbai’s talented cueist Raayan Razmi to pull off a 603-418 victory in a Group A match at the CCI’s Wilson Jones Billiards Hall.
Pankaj Advani
World champion Pankaj Advani of India and David Causier of England recorded their third successive wins and stormed into the pre-quarterfinals of the All India CCI Billiards Classic 2024 on Friday.
Causier, winner of multiple world titles, was on a roll and constructed substantial breaks of 203, 124, 160, 152, 162, 93 and 70 to tame Maharashtra No. 1 Mahesh Jagdale by a massive 1168-418 margin.
