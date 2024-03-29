Advani, Causier storm into last 16

Bangalore-based Advani staved off a spirited challenge from Mumbai’s talented cueist Raayan Razmi to pull off a 603-418 victory in a Group A match at the CCI’s Wilson Jones Billiards Hall.

World champion Pankaj Advani of India and David Causier of England recorded their third successive wins and stormed into the pre-quarterfinals of the All India CCI Billiards Classic 2024 on Friday.

Bangalore-based Advani staved off a spirited challenge from Mumbai’s talented cueist Raayan Razmi to pull off a 603-418 victory in a Group A match at the CCI’s Wilson Jones Billiards Hall.

Causier, winner of multiple world titles, was on a roll and constructed substantial breaks of 203, 124, 160, 152, 162, 93 and 70 to tame Maharashtra No. 1 Mahesh Jagdale by a massive 1168-418 margin.

