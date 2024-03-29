Breaking News
Navi Mumbai: 6 held for beating man, forcing him to lick shoes
Mumbai Monorail service receives technology-advanced coaches
Prakash Ambedkar accuses Sanjay Raut of stabbing VBA in the back
Mukhtar Ansari's son: My father was given slow poison; we will move to judiciary
'We have a very long road ahead of us': Maryland governor on rebuilding of Baltimore Bridge
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Advani Causier storm into last 16
<< Back to Elections 2024

Advani, Causier storm into last 16

Updated on: 30 March,2024 08:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

Bangalore-based Advani staved off a spirited challenge from Mumbai’s talented cueist Raayan Razmi to pull off a 603-418 victory in a Group A match at the CCI’s Wilson Jones Billiards Hall.

Advani, Causier storm into last 16

Pankaj Advani

Listen to this article
Advani, Causier storm into last 16
x
00:00

World champion Pankaj Advani of India and David Causier of England recorded their third successive wins and stormed into the pre-quarterfinals of the All India CCI Billiards Classic 2024 on Friday.


Also Read: WFI decide to function at ‘no cost to govt’ model if suspension is not lifted


Bangalore-based Advani staved off a spirited challenge from Mumbai’s talented cueist Raayan Razmi to pull off a 603-418 victory in a Group A match at the CCI’s Wilson Jones Billiards Hall.


Causier, winner of multiple world titles, was on a roll and constructed substantial breaks of 203, 124, 160, 152, 162, 93 and 70 to tame Maharashtra No. 1 Mahesh Jagdale by a massive 1168-418 margin.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sports news Pankaj Advani
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK