WFI decide to function at ‘no cost to govt’ model if suspension is not lifted

The two developments paved the way for the elected office bearers to take back control of the federation, though the government is yet to lift its suspension.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Friday decided at its Special General Meeting (SGM) that it will start functioning at ‘no cost to the government’ model if its request to lift the suspension is not considered by the Sports Ministry.

The WFI had its SGM in Noida after the UWW (the sport’s world governing body) lifted its suspension and the IOA also dissolved the ad-hoc panel that was managing the affairs of the body. The two developments paved the way for the elected office bearers to take back control of the federation, though the government is yet to lift its suspension.

The government had contended that the WFI flouted rules and put it under suspension, three days after it conducted polls to elect Sanjay Singh as president. “If the ministry will not consider the request and decide against providing financial assistance, then we have decided unanimously that we will start functioning at no cost to the government,” a WFI source told PTI.

