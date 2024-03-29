Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > WFI decide to function at no cost to govt model if suspension is not lifted
WFI decide to function at ‘no cost to govt’ model if suspension is not lifted

Updated on: 30 March,2024 07:55 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

The two developments paved the way for the elected office bearers to take back control of the federation, though the government is yet to lift its suspension.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Friday decided at its Special General Meeting (SGM) that it will start functioning at ‘no cost to the government’ model if its request to lift the suspension is not considered by the Sports Ministry.


The WFI had its SGM in Noida after the UWW (the sport’s world governing body) lifted its suspension and the IOA also dissolved the ad-hoc panel that was managing the affairs of the body. The two developments paved the way for the elected office bearers to take back control of the federation, though the government is yet to lift its suspension.


The government had contended that the WFI flouted rules and put it under suspension, three days after it conducted polls to elect Sanjay Singh as president. “If the ministry will not consider the request and decide against providing financial assistance, then we have decided unanimously that we will start functioning at no cost to the government,” a WFI source told PTI.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

