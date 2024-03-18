IOA dissolves ad-hoc committee for wrestling

The Indian Olympic Association on Monday dissolved the ad-hoc committee for wrestling, saying “there is no further need” for it to continue after revocation of the suspension on the national federation, which now gets complete administrative control of the sport

Representational image. Pic/iStock

