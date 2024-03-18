Breaking News
IOA dissolves ad-hoc committee for wrestling

Updated on: 19 March,2024 08:04 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |



The Indian Olympic Association on Monday dissolved the ad-hoc committee for wrestling, saying “there is no further need” for it to continue after revocation of the suspension on the national federation, which now gets complete administrative control of the sport

Representational image. Pic/iStock

wrestling sports sports news Sports Update
