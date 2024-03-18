After first-round losses at the Malaysia Super 1000 and India Super 750 earlier this year, Sen has gained momentum. The 22-year-old enters the USD 210,000 tournament

Lakshya Sen

Listen to this article Sen, PV lead India’s challenge at Swiss Open x 00:00

Star Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen is expected to continue his purple patch, while two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will strive to regain top form at the Swiss Open Super 300 tournament, beginning here on Tuesday.

Also Read: Akhil, Anish win gold; India bag six medals

ADVERTISEMENT

After first-round losses at the Malaysia Super 1000 and India Super 750 earlier this year, Sen has gained momentum. The 22-year-old enters the USD 210,000 tournament.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever