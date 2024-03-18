Breaking News
Mumbai: Only 10 per cent of hacked social media accounts get recovered
Mumbai: ‘Low Gokhale bridge wall is a danger to all’
Lok Sabha elections 2024: 4,632 registered voters are over 100 years old in Mumbai suburbs, says Collector
Thane Crime Branch busts major drug factory in Varanasi
Mumbai: Four contract killers arrested from Gorai
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Sen PV lead Indias challenge at Swiss Open
<< Back to Elections 2024

Sen, PV lead India’s challenge at Swiss Open

Updated on: 19 March,2024 08:02 AM IST  |  Basel (Switzerland)
PTI |

Top

After first-round losses at the Malaysia Super 1000 and India Super 750 earlier this year, Sen has gained momentum. The 22-year-old enters the USD 210,000 tournament

Sen, PV lead India’s challenge at Swiss Open

Lakshya Sen

Listen to this article
Sen, PV lead India’s challenge at Swiss Open
x
00:00

Star Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen is expected to continue his purple patch, while two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will strive to regain top form at the Swiss Open Super 300 tournament, beginning here on Tuesday.


Also Read: Akhil, Anish win gold; India bag six medals


After first-round losses at the Malaysia Super 1000 and India Super 750 earlier this year, Sen has gained momentum. The 22-year-old enters the USD 210,000 tournament.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Lakshya Sen pv sindhu badminton sports news Sports Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK