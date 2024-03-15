Sindhu goes down to Korea’s World No. 1 An Se Young in Rd 2

The Indian tried to attack but her 22-year-old opponent seemed to be in a totally different league, varying the pace of the rallies and using her repertoire of strokes well to come up trumps

An error-prone PV Sindhu suffered a straight-game defeat to her nemesis An Se Young of Korea in the women’s singles second round at the All England badminton Championships here on Thursday.

Sindhu, a double Olympic medallist, seemed to be in good touch as she fought hard against the World No. 1 Korean but failed to curb her mistakes as she slipped to a 19-21, 11-21 loss in their 42-minute clash.

It was the Indian’s seventh successive loss to the indomitable An Se Young, who became the first Korean woman singles player to win the World Championships last year. She also won in Malaysia and France this season, while Sindhu is on a comeback trail after recovering from a left knee injury.

The Indian tried to attack but her 22-year-old opponent seemed to be in a totally different league, varying the pace of the rallies and using her repertoire of strokes well to come up trumps.

