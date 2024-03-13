World No. 11 Sindhu won the first game 21-10 before world No. 26 Li decided to throw in the towel

PV Sindhu. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Shuttler Sindhu enters Rd Two after Li retires x 00:00

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu progressed to the second round of the women’s singles competition at the All England Championships after her German opponent Yvonne Li retired following the completion of the first game on Tuesday.

World No. 11 Sindhu won the first game 21-10 before world No. 26 Li decided to throw in the towel.

ADVERTISEMENT

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever