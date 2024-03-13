Breaking News
Shuttler Sindhu enters Rd Two after Li retires

Updated on: 13 March,2024 07:16 AM IST  |  Birmingham
PTI |

World No. 11 Sindhu won the first game 21-10 before world No. 26 Li decided to throw in the towel

PV Sindhu. Pic/AFP

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu progressed to the second round of the women’s singles competition at the All England Championships after her German opponent Yvonne Li retired following the completion of the first game on Tuesday. 


World No. 11 Sindhu won the first game 21-10 before world No. 26 Li decided to throw in the towel.


