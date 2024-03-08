Breaking News
French Open: Sindhu storms into quarters; Srikanth ousted

Updated on: 08 March,2024 07:40 AM IST  |  Paris
PTI |

The former world No. 1 lost 21-19, 12-21, 20-22 to the World No. 17 Chinese after battling for 78 minutes

PV Sindhu

India’s PV Sindhu produced another impressive show as she rallied to a three-game win over USA’s Beiwen Zhang to advance to the women’s singles quarter-finals, but it was curtains for Kidambi Srikanth at the French Open Super 750 badminton tournament here on Thursday.


Playing her first BWF tour event since returning from a knee injury, Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, battled her way from an opening-game reversal to outgun World No. 10 Zhang 13-21, 21-10, 21-14 to enter her first quarter-final of the season.


Also Read: Indian Wells: ‘Lucky loser’ Nagal gets main draw slot after Nadal withdraws


Srikanth, who showed his mastery over Chinese Taipei’s Chou Tien Chen on Wednesday, once again hit a roadblock, this time against Guang Zu to suffer yet another round-of-16 loss, something which will bother him as he held a flawless 5-0 record against the Chinese ahead of the match.

The former world No. 1 lost 21-19, 12-21, 20-22 to the World No. 17 Chinese after battling for 78 minutes.

