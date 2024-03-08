The 26-year-old Nagal had lost in the second round of the qualifying tournament, but got the big break as he was the highest ranked player in that draw

Sumit Nagal and Rafael Nadal

Indian Wells: 'Lucky loser' Nagal gets main draw slot after Nadal withdraws

Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal has advanced to the main draw of the BNP Paribas Open as a ‘lucky loser’ after Spanish superstar Rafael Nadal withdrew from the event citing lack of readiness to play at the highest level.

The 26-year-old Nagal had lost in the second round of the qualifying tournament, but got the big break as he was the highest ranked player in that draw.

He is currently placed 101st in the ATP rankings and was entitled to go through in case of a last-minute main draw withdrawal.

The Indian will take on Canada’s Milos Raonic, a 2016 Wimbledon finalist who is on protected rankings.

Players injured for a minimum of six months can seek a protected ranking, which is an average of their ranking during the first three months of injury.

