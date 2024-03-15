Vinesh insists she underwent dope tests for Nationals, trials

She added that Article 7 of the United World Wrestling regulations, which stipulates that a contestant may compete in only one weight category, “applies only to competitions and not trials”

Olympian wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Thursday dismissed media reports claiming that she had not taken a dope test after the trials and also raised questions on her qualification for the Asian Olympic Qualifiers in the 50kg category because she participated in two weight-categories.

“There have been claims that I did not undergo a dope test after the trials. I want to clarify that I, along with all other finalists, have undergone doping tests after both the senior nationals in the previous month and following the recent trials,” Vinesh said in a statement on social media. She added that Article 7 of the United World Wrestling regulations, which stipulates that a contestant may compete in only one weight category, “applies only to competitions and not trials.”

