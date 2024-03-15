Breaking News
Vinesh insists she underwent dope tests for Nationals trials
Vinesh insists she underwent dope tests for Nationals, trials

Updated on: 15 March,2024 07:50 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies

She added that Article 7 of the United World Wrestling regulations, which stipulates that a contestant may compete in only one weight category, “applies only to competitions and not trials”

Vinesh Phogat

Olympian wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Thursday dismissed media reports claiming that she had not taken a dope test after the trials and also raised questions on her qualification for the Asian Olympic Qualifiers in the 50kg category because she participated in two weight-categories.


“There have been claims that I did not undergo a dope test after the trials. I want to clarify that I, along with all other finalists, have undergone doping tests after both the senior nationals in the previous month and following the recent trials,” Vinesh said in a statement on social media. She added that Article 7 of the United World Wrestling regulations, which stipulates that a contestant may compete in only one weight category, “applies only to competitions and not trials.”


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

