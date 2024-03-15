Breaking News
Keyan strikes winner as Jamnabai win Div-II

Updated on: 15 March,2024 07:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Gordon D’Costa | sports@mid-day.com

Jamnabai captain Mehann Gandhi was solid in defence and combined well with Keyan, Devansh Arora and Siddhant Shah

Jamnabai Narsee’s Keyan Kapasi after scoring v Sharda Mandir; (right) The victorious Jamnabai Narsee U-18 team with their MSSA Div-II winner’s trophy at Azad Maidan yesterday. Pics/Anurag Ahire

Listen to this article
Jamnabai Narsee School (Juhu) emerged champions after a hard-fought 1-0 win over Sharda Mandir School (Gamdevi) in the boys U-8 Division-II final of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at Azad Maidan on Thursday. 


Striker Keyan Kapasi scored the decisive winner in the first half to secure Jamnabai Narsee’s victory.


Both Jamnabai Narsee and Sharda Mandir were locked in an engrossing tussle for supremacy and the fare dished out by the young footballers was thrilling. The parents of the young kids intently watching the action from the sidelines were treated to plenty of exciting moments as the proceedings swung like a pendulum from end to end.

Jamnabai captain Mehann Gandhi was solid in defence and combined well with Keyan, Devansh Arora and Siddhant Shah. 

On the other hand, Sharda Mandir skipper Henil Purohit and Aarav Sawant worked hard and along with some good support from Mayank Anubhave and Tasmay Gawankar did their best to take control of the match, but failed to score. 

Earlier, in the third-place match, Edubridge International School (Grant Road) beat Sacred Heart High School (Santacruz) 2-0. 

Shivan Sanchrit and Praveer Vora scored a goal each for the winners.

MSSA azad maidan football sports news Sports Update
