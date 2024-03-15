Sancho on Dortmund making last eight: No better feeling

The Manchester United loanee opened the scoring in the third minute, his first goal in front of Dortmund’s 82,000-strong home crowd since May 2021

Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho celebrates his goal against PSV. Pic/AFP

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho said there was “no better feeling” after his goal helped secure a 2-0 win over PSV Eindhoven and progress to the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday.

The Manchester United loanee opened the scoring in the third minute, his first goal in front of Dortmund’s 82,000-strong home crowd since May 2021. Marco Reus then added a goal in stoppage time, putting Dortmund through 3-1 on aggregate, making the last eight for the first time since 2021. “It was like a relief. like all players, you want to have a good start to the game, and there’s no better feeling than that,” Sancho told TNT Sports. “I’m just grateful I could get a goal for the team. We knew it was going to be tough, but I felt we’d have the advantage because we’re playing in front of our home fans.” added Sancho, 23, who was unhappy at Manchester United where he was forced to train away from the first team, having fallen out of favour with coach Erik ten Hag.

