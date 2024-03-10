Man Utd bounce back with 2-0 win over Everton

Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford converted from the spot to extend Everton’s winless run in the Premier League to 11 games

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford scores from the penalty spot against Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Everton paid for conceding two first-half penalties at Old Trafford as Manchester United bounced back to winning ways to keep their Champions League hopes for next season alive with a 2-0 victory on Saturday.

Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford converted from the spot to extend Everton’s winless run in the Premier League to 11 games.

Victory takes United to within eight points of fourth-placed Aston Villa and three of Tottenham in fifth. Defeat leaves Everton still just five points above the relegation zone, having played two more games than 18th-placed Luton.

Back-to-back defeats to Fulham and Manchester City had dented a charge from Erik ten Hag’s men towards the top four.

But with Villa and Tottenham facing off on Sunday, the Red Devils made the most of Everton’s mistakes to close on their rivals for a return to the Champions League.

Alejandro Garnacho scored a goal of the season contender when the sides last met in November with a stunning overhead kick.

The Argentine was again the difference between the sides as it was his quick feet that twice provoked spot-kicks. James Tarkowski was the first Everton defender lured into a mistimed challenge on 10 minutes and Fernandes rolled home his eighth goal of the season. Scoring goals has been Everton’s shortfall all season and it was a familiar tale for the Toffees.

