Vinesh suffers humbling 0 10 loss in 53kg semis
Vinesh suffers humbling 0-10 loss in 53kg semis

Updated on: 12 March,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Anju took just 18 seconds to win the bout. Interestingly, Vinesh defeated Nirmala 10-0 in the 50kg semis

Vinesh suffers humbling 0-10 loss in 53kg semis

Vinesh Phogat

Olympian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who was a face of protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Singh, suffered a humiliating 0-10 defeat to Anju of Railways in the semi-final of the 53kg category, at the national trials for Olympic qualifiers, in Patiala on Monday.


Also Read: Man City’s Rodri confident of winning premiership


Anju took just 18 seconds to win the bout. Interestingly, Vinesh defeated Nirmala 10-0 in the 50kg semis. 


