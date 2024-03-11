Vinesh suffers humbling 0-10 loss in 53kg semis

Anju took just 18 seconds to win the bout. Interestingly, Vinesh defeated Nirmala 10-0 in the 50kg semis

Vinesh Phogat

Olympian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who was a face of protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Singh, suffered a humiliating 0-10 defeat to Anju of Railways in the semi-final of the 53kg category, at the national trials for Olympic qualifiers, in Patiala on Monday.

Anju took just 18 seconds to win the bout. Interestingly, Vinesh defeated Nirmala 10-0 in the 50kg semis.

