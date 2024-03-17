Breaking News
India’s Lakshya Sen loses to Christie in semi-finals

Updated on: 17 March,2024 07:22 AM IST  |  Birmingham
Agencies |

Christie will play fifth seed Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, who defeated Christo Popov of France 19-21, 21-5, 21-11

Lakshya Sen. Pic/Getty Images

India’s Lakshya Sen, the reigning Commonwealth Games champion, lost to Indonesia’s World No. 9 Jonatan Christie 12-21, 21-10, 15-21 in the men’s singles semi-finals of the All England Championships here on Saturday.


Christie will play fifth seed Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, who defeated Christo Popov of France 19-21, 21-5, 21-11. 


On Friday night, Sen displayed great mental resolve on his way to a stunning win over former champion Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia to progress to the semi-finals. 


The 22-year-old Indian, who had finished runner-up in the 2022 edition, produced good variations while attacking and kept fighting to outlast Lee 20-22, 21-16, 21-19 in an absorbing quarter-final that lasted 71 minutes. 

Meanwhile, World No. 1 Viktor Axelsen crashed out on Friday as Indonesian Ginting roared back to win their quarter-final 8-21, 21-18, 21-19.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

