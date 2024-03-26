Breaking News
MCA's disciplinary committee to investigate about MIG-Parsee's altercation

Updated on: 26 March,2024 07:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

Even some onlookers ran on to the field. The police were called when the situation got out of hand

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

The Mumbai Cricket Association’s (MCA) disciplinary committee is expected to take a decision soon on an incident which involved a physical altercation when Parsee Gymkhana and MIG Cricket Club clashed in Saturday’s President Cup pre quarter-final at the former’s  Marine Drive ground.


“We are waiting for the umpire’s report on the incident and then MCA Secretary Ajinkya Naik will take a decision. It was a pre quarter-final which had to be abandoned, so either the disciplinary committee or our tournament committee will take a decision on how to continue with the tournament as it was a knockout match. We will take a decision before Saturday,” MCA’s Apex Council member and tournament committee coordinator Abhay Hadap told mid-day on Monday. 


It is learnt that the hosts’ reserve player Tanmay Buram went on the field with some drinks and directed a comment to outgoing MIG batsman Pragnesh Kanpillewar while Parsee Gym were 53-3 in 4.3 overs, chasing MIG CC’s 200-7 in the T20 game. Buram went on to have an altercation with MIG skipper Ankush Jaiswal, who intervened.

Even some onlookers ran on to the field. The police were called when the situation got out of hand.

Parsee Gymkhana are expected to submit their complaint to MCA today (Tuesday).

