Now Mumbai Cricket Assn gives red ball cricket financial fillip
Now, Mumbai Cricket Assn gives red-ball cricket financial fillip

Updated on: 24 March,2024 07:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

“We felt that the players should earn more, especially those who play Ranji Trophy cricket. For us, red ball cricket matters the most. Ranji Trophy holds a special place for everyone in Mumbai,” MCA president Amol Kale said

Representational image. Pic/iStock

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has decided to match the additional fees set by the BCCI for Ranji Trophy participation.


“We felt that the players should earn more, especially those who play Ranji Trophy cricket. For us, red ball cricket matters the most. Ranji Trophy holds a special place for everyone in Mumbai,” MCA president Amol Kale said.


“This landmark decision underscores MCA’s unwavering commitment to nurturing cricket talent and upholding the tradition of red ball cricket, which is the cornerstone of our national sporting heritage. In an effort to further incentivise players, MCA will provide additional financial support starting from the upcoming Ranji Trophy season 2024-2025,” said MCA Secretary Ajinkya Naik.

