“Absolutely! Your debut as a captain becomes very important. You want to begin your captaincy career well with a win and that’s exactly what happened. What was impressive was his bowling changes,” the former India skipper told Star Sports

Sunil Gavaskar. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Gaikwad’s captaincy was most impressive against RCB: Gavaskar x 00:00

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar is mighty impressed with Chennai Super Kings’s new captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and lauded him for the way he maneuvered his bowlers during the IPL opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru here.

Also Read: Dube reveals learning how to finish games from Dhoni

ADVERTISEMENT

“Absolutely! Your debut as a captain becomes very important. You want to begin your captaincy career well with a win and that’s exactly what happened. What was impressive was his bowling changes,” the former India skipper told Star Sports.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever