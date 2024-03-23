Breaking News
IPL 2024 Getting Faf and Maxwell quickly was turning point Gaikwad
IPL 2024 | "Getting Faf and Maxwell quickly was turning point": Gaikwad

Updated on: 23 March,2024 03:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

IPL 2024 |

Ruturaj Gaikwad (Pic: File Pic)

Chennai Super Kings newly appointed captain Ruturaj Gaikwad termed the quick wickets of Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell as the turning point of the match. CSK secured a six wicket victory over RCB in the opening match of the IPL 2024.


Mustafizur Rahman's four-wicket haul helped the side restrict RCB to 173 runs for the loss of six wickets. "We had total control right from the start," Gaikwad said at post-match presentation ceremony after CSK scripted a six wicket win.


"There were 2-3 overs here and there but once the spinners and Fizz (Mustafizur) came on, we were in control. Yes, 10-15 runs lesser would have been great but they came back well," he said.

For the hosts, Mustafizur sending back dangerous Du Plessis who already had eight fours in his 35-run knock and Deepak Chahar's incutter helped to get rid of Maxwell early in the session.

Thereafter, Dinesh Karthik and Anuj Rawat milked in 95 runs helping RCB to put on a total of 173 runs.

"To get Maxwell and even Faf out, those quick wickets were the turning point. It helped us to control the next five-six overs. That was the main point."

Gaikwad said that he has always enjoyed captaincy and with MS Dhoni still around to guide him, it never seemed like a pressure job on day one in the office. "I have always enjoyed it. Haven't felt the additional pressure, right from the state side. Not even a single time I felt pressurized by anything. Obviously had Mahi bhai with me."

His counterprt Du Plessis admitted they were 20 runs short. "You have to get ahead in the first six overs. CSK squeezes you with their spinners. We lost too many wickets in the first six overs. We were 15-20 runs short on a pitch that wasn't as bad as we played in the first 10 overs.

"We were always a little bit behind trying to get ahead of the game. They were always ahead of the game," Du Plessis said.

CSK will now clash with Gujrat Titans in the match number seven of the IPL 2024 on March 26.

(With PTI Inputs)

IPL 2024 royal challengers bangalore chennai super kings sports news cricket news
