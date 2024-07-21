Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Bhaichung Bhutia resigns from technical committee

Bhaichung Bhutia resigns from technical committee

Updated on: 21 July,2024 08:24 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Spaniard Manolo Marquez, was on Saturday named India head coach

Bhaichung Bhutia. Pic/PTI

Legendary footballer Bhaichung Bhutia on Saturday told the All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) executive committee that he is resigning from his membership of the technical committee, alleging that the panel was “bypassed” while appointing the national men’s team head coach.


Spaniard Manolo Marquez, was on Saturday named India head coach. 


