Breaking News
Mumbai: 80-year-old dies as dilapidated building collapses at Grant Road
Mumbai weather update: More heavy rain ahead, IMD warns of flood
Mumbai rains: Tulsi lake overflows, water stock now at 40 per cent
Thane: Ulhasnagar civic chief suspends AMC
Thane: Mumbra’s human chain protest attracts FIR against 145 people
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > McLarens Norris takes pole

McLaren’s Norris takes pole

Updated on: 21 July,2024 08:22 AM IST  |  Budapest
AFP |

Top

Red Bull’s three-time world champion Max Verstappen took third in qualifying to start Sunday’s race on the second row with the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz for company

McLaren’s Norris takes pole

Lando Norris

Listen to this article
McLaren’s Norris takes pole
x
00:00

Lando Norris claimed pole for the Hungarian Grand Prix on Saturday ahead of Oscar Piastri as McLaren celebrated their first front row lock-out in over a decade.


Red Bull’s three-time world champion Max Verstappen took third in qualifying to start Sunday’s race on the second row with the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz for company.


Also Read: "It’s an emotional high": India's Sumit Nagal


Verstappen’s under pressure teammate Sergio Perez crashed out in the first session, triggering a red flag and increasing pressure on his job as the Dutch driver’s number two at Red Bull. 

Daniel Ricciardo, a former winner at the circuit, produced a late flash of speed once Q1 resumed to top the times in his RB from Lewis Hamilton for Mercedes.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

formula one sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK