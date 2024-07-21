McLaren’s Norris takes pole

Red Bull’s three-time world champion Max Verstappen took third in qualifying to start Sunday’s race on the second row with the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz for company

Lando Norris

Lando Norris claimed pole for the Hungarian Grand Prix on Saturday ahead of Oscar Piastri as McLaren celebrated their first front row lock-out in over a decade.

Red Bull’s three-time world champion Max Verstappen took third in qualifying to start Sunday’s race on the second row with the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz for company.

Verstappen’s under pressure teammate Sergio Perez crashed out in the first session, triggering a red flag and increasing pressure on his job as the Dutch driver’s number two at Red Bull.

Daniel Ricciardo, a former winner at the circuit, produced a late flash of speed once Q1 resumed to top the times in his RB from Lewis Hamilton for Mercedes.

