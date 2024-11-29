Breaking News
Sakshi Malik to flag off 15,000 plus runners at Vasai-Virar marathon

Updated on: 29 November,2024 06:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

This event will see some of the country’s fastest athletes vie for gold and glory in the full marathon for men and the half marathon for men and women

Sakshi Malik (Pic: AFP)

Sakshi Malik, Olympic bronze medalist wrestler and Commonwealth Games gold medalist will flag off races as Event Ambassador of the 12th Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation Marathon, on December 8.


This event offers prize money of Rs 58 lakh plus, and will see some of the country’s fastest athletes vie for gold and glory in the full marathon for men and the half marathon for men and women.


Also Read: 'Sold integrity to sell her book': Babita Phogat calls out Sakshi Malik over controversial remarks


The full marathon (42.2 km) will be spearheaded by the army’s Pradeep Singh, who has a Personal Best (PB) of 2:16.55, the fastest in the field. He will face a strong challenge from  Dhanwant Prahlad also from the army who has a PB of 2:18.10. Returning to stake his claim will be Mohit Rathor, two-time champion and last year’s runner-up, who also holds the course record of 2:18.05 set in 2022.

