Sakshi Malik to flag off 15,000 plus runners at Vasai-Virar marathon

Sakshi Malik, Olympic bronze medalist wrestler and Commonwealth Games gold medalist will flag off races as Event Ambassador of the 12th Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation Marathon, on December 8.

This event offers prize money of Rs 58 lakh plus, and will see some of the country’s fastest athletes vie for gold and glory in the full marathon for men and the half marathon for men and women.

The full marathon (42.2 km) will be spearheaded by the army’s Pradeep Singh, who has a Personal Best (PB) of 2:16.55, the fastest in the field. He will face a strong challenge from Dhanwant Prahlad also from the army who has a PB of 2:18.10. Returning to stake his claim will be Mohit Rathor, two-time champion and last year’s runner-up, who also holds the course record of 2:18.05 set in 2022.