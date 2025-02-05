R Praggnanandhaa gets hero’s welcome

Breaking News
Updated on: 05 February,2025 08:38 AM IST  |  Chennai
PTI |

Top

The 19-year-old from Chennai on Sunday defeated reigning World Champion and compatriot D Gukesh to claim his maiden Tata Steel Chess tournament crown, marking the biggest win of his career so far

R Praggnanandhaa poses with the Tata Steel Masters trophy beside his mother Nagalakshmi at the Chennai airport yesterday. Pic/PTI

Newly-crowned Tata Steel Chess winner R Praggnanandhaa was given a warm reception upon his return home, as hundreds of fans, along with officials from the Tamil Nadu government and the national federation gathered to receive him at the airport here on Tuesday.


The 19-year-old from Chennai on Sunday defeated reigning World Champion and compatriot D Gukesh to claim his maiden Tata Steel Chess tournament crown, marking the biggest win of his career so far.


“I feel very happy to win this tournament, and it is very nice to see that two Indians, two Tamil Nadu people played in the tie-break in the end. We both played well. Huge congrats to him [D Gukesh] too, he played really well,” he said.


Both Praggnanandhaa and Gukesh finished with 8.5 points after losing their 13th-round games, but Praggnanandhaa showed remarkable mental resilience to triumph 2-1 in the tie-breaker during the 87th edition of the prestigious event in The Netherlands.

Praggnanandhaa became the first Indian after Viswanathan Anand to win the Tata Steel Chess title.

