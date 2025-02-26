We needed that: Chelsea boss relieved with 4-0 win vs Saints

Maresca’s side got back on track after three successive defeats with a dominant display at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca (right) congratulates his players after the win v Southampton on Tuesday. Pic/Getty Images

Enzo Maresca admitted he was relieved after Chelsea climbed to fourth place in the English Premier League with a 4-0 rout of a woeful Southampton team on Tuesday. Maresca’s side got back on track after three successive defeats with a dominant display at Stamford Bridge.

Christopher Nkunku put the Blues ahead and Pedro Neto doubled their lead before Levi Colwill bagged the third just before the break. Marc Cucurella capped Chelsea’s biggest league win since thrashing Southampton 5-1 in December.

Pointed questions were being asked about Maresca after Chelsea were beaten at Aston Villa on Saturday, a limp performance that followed successive defeats to Brighton in the Premier League and FA Cup.

“We all needed that. We were in a bad run in terms of results. The performance was always there, maybe except against Brighton. [Today] We are happy,” said a much relieved Maresca. “It’s normal to go through some bad moments. It’s about how we react and how we continue to believe in what we do,” the Chelsea manager added.

