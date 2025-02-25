EPL title could boost Salah’s Ballon d’Or chances, feels Slot

The Egyptian striker, 32, is favourite to win the award, regarded as the top individual prize in football, after a sensational campaign so far

Arne Slot says Mohamed Salah will have a “far better chance” of winning the Ballon d’Or if runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool win silverware this season. The Egyptian striker, 32, is favourite to win the award, regarded as the top individual prize in football, after a sensational campaign so far. Salah, who is yet to sign a new deal to keep him at Anfield beyond the end of this season, has scored 30 goals and provided 21 assists in all competitions during the current campaign.

But Liverpool manager Slot said Tuesday that despite those stellar numbers, the club need to win major trophies to help their forward win his first Ballon d’Or. “It’s a good thing that Mo is in the discussion because it means he does well and it means we are doing well. But for him to stay in that discussion, he should bring in the same performances as he’s done for seven or eight months now. And I think, in general, someone that wins the Ballon d’Or needs to win something as well, so it’s a great challenge that is in front of us, but also in front of him,” said Slot. Liverpool, who host Newcastle on Wednesday, are 11 points clear of 2nd-placed Arsenal.

