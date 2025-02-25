Breaking News
New India Co-operative Bank scam: Ex-bank official under scanner for siphoning off ‘nine-digit amount’
Mumbai PoP idol ban: ‘It is a myth that clay idols can’t be big’
Mumbai: Clean-up marshals collect Rs 4.54 crore in fines since April
Mumbai: Metro Aqua Line 3 conducts trials on line that goes under Mithi River
Mumbai: Three arrested for selling obscene videos hacked from CCTVs in Prayagraj
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > EPL title could boost Salahs Ballon dOr chances feels Slot

EPL title could boost Salah’s Ballon d’Or chances, feels Slot

Updated on: 26 February,2025 07:30 AM IST  |  Liverpool
AFP |

Top

The Egyptian striker, 32, is favourite to win the award, regarded as the top individual prize in football, after a sensational campaign so far

EPL title could boost Salah’s Ballon d’Or chances, feels Slot

Mohd Salah

Listen to this article
EPL title could boost Salah’s Ballon d’Or chances, feels Slot
x
00:00

Arne Slot says Mohamed Salah will have a “far better chance” of winning the Ballon d’Or if runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool win silverware this season. The Egyptian striker, 32, is favourite to win the award, regarded as the top individual prize in football, after a sensational campaign so far. Salah, who is yet to sign a new deal to keep him at Anfield beyond the end of this season, has scored 30 goals and provided 21 assists in all competitions during the current campaign. 


Also Read: Dream 11 Cup for Mandvi Muslim CC


But Liverpool manager Slot said Tuesday that despite those stellar numbers, the club need to win major trophies to help their forward win his first Ballon d’Or. “It’s a good thing that Mo is in the discussion because it means he does well and it means we are doing well. But for him to stay in that discussion, he should bring in the same performances as he’s done for seven or eight months now. And I think, in general, someone that wins the Ballon d’Or needs to win something as well, so it’s a great challenge that is in front of us, but also in front of him,” said Slot. Liverpool, who host Newcastle  on Wednesday, are 11 points clear of 2nd-placed Arsenal.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Mohamed Salah ballon dor english premier league premier league liverpool sports news football

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK