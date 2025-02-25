Dream 11 Cup for Mandvi Muslim CC

Breaking News
Updated on: 26 February,2025 07:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
In reply, Comrade CA began well and were 120 for 5 at one stage

Representation pic

Mandvi Muslim CC clinched the U-11 Dream 11 Cup, beating Comrade Cricket Academy by two runs in a sensational final at Oval Maidan. Batting first, Mandvi Muslim CC posted 141-7 in the allotted 35 overs with Yuvaan Jain (44) and Ansh Gupta (26) being the prominent scorers. Shaurya Dusi (2-13) and Om Dhembare (2-29) bowled well for Comrade CA.


Also Read: Tarun FC win 7-a-side football


In reply, Comrade CA began well and were 120 for 5 at one stage. However, their last five batsmen were dismissed for just 19 runs and they eventually were bowled out for 139 in 33.2 overs. Ansh Gupta (2-29) and Akshat Joshi (2-29) were the pick of the Mandvi bowlers. The final was witnessed by former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar while Raju Parulkar, the former Nirlon cricketer, was the chief guest.


