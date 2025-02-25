Tarun FC win 7-a-side football

In a fast-paced summit clash they rallied from a goal down to beat Maryland FC 2-1 to win the 28-team men’s open tournament.

The Tarun Sporting FC team with the winner’s trophy

Mumbadevi-based Tarun Sporting FC clinched the 7-a-side IC Ultimate Football Showdown at the St Francis D’Assisi ground, Borivli, recently.

Ashley Koli opened the scoring for Maryland in the first half only to see Tarun FC’s Tausif Malik restore parity soon after. A fine field goal by Saurabh Nikam thereafter ensured Tarun FC emerged deserving champions.

The winners received a cash prize of Rs 30,000 while the runners-up were richer by Rs 20,000. Malik was named player of the tournament.

