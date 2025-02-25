Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Tarun FC win 7 a side football

Tarun FC win 7-a-side football

Updated on: 26 February,2025 07:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent

In a fast-paced summit clash they rallied from a goal down to beat Maryland FC 2-1 to win the 28-team men’s open tournament.

Tarun FC win 7-a-side football

The Tarun Sporting FC team with the winner’s trophy

Tarun FC win 7-a-side football
Mumbadevi-based Tarun Sporting FC clinched the 7-a-side IC Ultimate Football Showdown at the St Francis D’Assisi ground, Borivli, recently.


In a fast-paced summit clash they rallied from a goal down to beat Maryland FC 2-1 to win the 28-team men’s open tournament. 


Also Read: Podar International School are MSSA U-14 football champs


Ashley Koli opened the scoring for Maryland in the first half only to see Tarun FC’s Tausif Malik restore parity soon after. A fine field goal by Saurabh Nikam thereafter ensured Tarun FC emerged deserving champions. 

The winners received a cash prize of Rs 30,000 while the runners-up were richer by Rs 20,000.  Malik was named player of the tournament.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

MSSA sports news football

