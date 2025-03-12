Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Injured Neymar misses semi final with Santos after Brazils Carnival

Injured Neymar misses semi-final with Santos after Brazil’s Carnival

Updated on: 12 March,2025 07:53 AM IST  |  Sao Paulo
AP , PTI |

On Monday, he said he had a minor injury without elaborating. Days earlier, the striker was photographed at Rio de Janeiro’s Sambadrome, the venue for the glitzy Carnival parade

Neymar

Neymar’s justification for missing a semifinal with Santos was criticised because he was seen at Carnival last week. Santos lost to archrival Corinthians 2-1 on Sunday in the semi-finals of the Sao Paulo state championship, and Neymar sat on the bench. 


Also Read: Ronaldo scores to send Al-Nassr into quarter-finals


On Monday, he said he had a minor injury without elaborating. Days earlier, the striker was photographed at Rio de Janeiro’s Sambadrome, the venue for the glitzy Carnival parade. 


“All I wanted was to be on the pitch and help my teammates in some way,” Neymar said on Instagram. “But last Thursday I felt a discomfort that prevented me from being on the pitch. We took a test this morning and I ended up feeling it again.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

