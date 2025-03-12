Injured Neymar misses semi-final with Santos after Brazil’s Carnival

On Monday, he said he had a minor injury without elaborating. Days earlier, the striker was photographed at Rio de Janeiro’s Sambadrome, the venue for the glitzy Carnival parade
Neymar’s justification for missing a semifinal with Santos was criticised because he was seen at Carnival last week. Santos lost to archrival Corinthians 2-1 on Sunday in the semi-finals of the Sao Paulo state championship, and Neymar sat on the bench.
On Monday, he said he had a minor injury without elaborating. Days earlier, the striker was photographed at Rio de Janeiro’s Sambadrome, the venue for the glitzy Carnival parade.
“All I wanted was to be on the pitch and help my teammates in some way,” Neymar said on Instagram. “But last Thursday I felt a discomfort that prevented me from being on the pitch. We took a test this morning and I ended up feeling it again.”
