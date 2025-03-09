Breaking News
GBS outbreak: 12th death in Pune, tainted water found
Mumbai: Kurla gaothan residents rally against ‘slum’ tag
Mumbai: Malvani woman booked for honey trap
Mumbai: Restricted platform tickets to be sold this week
Mid-Day Impact | Let there be light! MMRDA finally pays Rs 8 lakh bill for Naigaon ROB
shot-button
Champions Trophy Champions Trophy
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > We just need to survive Man Utd coach Ruben Amorim wary of Arsenal threat

We just need to survive: Man Utd coach Ruben Amorim wary of Arsenal threat

Updated on: 09 March,2025 08:10 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

Amorim does not expect any of his injured players to be fit in time to face Arsenal, with Harry Maguire and Manuel Ugarte this week joining the lengthy casualty list at Old Trafford

We just need to survive: Man Utd coach Ruben Amorim wary of Arsenal threat

Ruben Amorim

Listen to this article
We just need to survive: Man Utd coach Ruben Amorim wary of Arsenal threat
x
00:00

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim knows the scale of the task at hand when his dysfunctional team face Arsenal in Sunday’s Premier League clash. 


The Portuguese coach has struggled since succeeding Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford in November. The Red Devils languish in 14th place in the Premier League table and are out of both domestic cup competitions. They now face Mikel Arteta’s high-flying side that recently hammered Dutch champions PSV 7-1 in a midweek Champions League clash.


While admitting his team face a tough test against the Gunners, Amorim is also aware that he won’t be afforded the same amount of time that Arteta had been given to make Arsenal a side capable of fighting for silverware.


“We just need to survive with the players on Sunday and during these games. I will not have the time that Arteta had. I feel that. It’s a different club. I think for everybody in our club it’s a really tough moment. The only thing I can do, and our players can do, is perform well and win,” the United manager said.

Amorim does not expect any of his injured players to be fit in time to face Arsenal, with Harry Maguire and Manuel Ugarte this week joining the lengthy casualty list at Old Trafford. 

Amad Diallo, Kobbie Mainoo, Lisandro Martinez, Mason Mount and Luke Shaw remain out, as do Jonny Evans, Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton, while Patrick Dorgu is suspended.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

arsenal manchester united english premier league football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK