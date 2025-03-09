We just need to survive: Man Utd coach Ruben Amorim wary of Arsenal threat

Amorim does not expect any of his injured players to be fit in time to face Arsenal, with Harry Maguire and Manuel Ugarte this week joining the lengthy casualty list at Old Trafford

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim knows the scale of the task at hand when his dysfunctional team face Arsenal in Sunday’s Premier League clash.

The Portuguese coach has struggled since succeeding Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford in November. The Red Devils languish in 14th place in the Premier League table and are out of both domestic cup competitions. They now face Mikel Arteta’s high-flying side that recently hammered Dutch champions PSV 7-1 in a midweek Champions League clash.

While admitting his team face a tough test against the Gunners, Amorim is also aware that he won’t be afforded the same amount of time that Arteta had been given to make Arsenal a side capable of fighting for silverware.

“We just need to survive with the players on Sunday and during these games. I will not have the time that Arteta had. I feel that. It’s a different club. I think for everybody in our club it’s a really tough moment. The only thing I can do, and our players can do, is perform well and win,” the United manager said.

Amorim does not expect any of his injured players to be fit in time to face Arsenal, with Harry Maguire and Manuel Ugarte this week joining the lengthy casualty list at Old Trafford.

Amad Diallo, Kobbie Mainoo, Lisandro Martinez, Mason Mount and Luke Shaw remain out, as do Jonny Evans, Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton, while Patrick Dorgu is suspended.

