“It’s going to be a tough game. They play brilliant football with very good players,” said United skipper Bruno Fernandes.

Representation pic

Listen to this article Man Utd skipper Bruno wary of trip to Real Sociedad x 00:00

Real Sociedad are hoping to compound Premier League giants Manchester United’s struggles this year when they meet in San Sebastian today in the Europa League last 16.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: ‘Time to give my racquet and bandana some rest’

United are unbeaten in Europe this season, but the visit to the Reale Arena is arguably their toughest test thus far. With just two wins in their last six games, Amorim also has a spate of injury worries to contend with.

“It’s going to be a tough game. They play brilliant football with very good players,” said United skipper Bruno Fernandes.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever