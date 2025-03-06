Breaking News
Police help two families recover gold left behind while commuting
Sex racket busted in Thane; one held, two women rescued
New India Cooperative Bank case: EOW searches ex-chairman's home
BMC restricts road excavation, set May 31 deadline to complete road-related work
Abu Azmi's remarks on Aurangzeb insult to Maharashtra's pride: Shiv Sena leader
shot-button
Champions Trophy Champions Trophy
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Man Utd skipper Bruno wary of trip to Real Sociedad

Man Utd skipper Bruno wary of trip to Real Sociedad

Updated on: 06 March,2025 08:02 AM IST  |  San Sebastian
AFP |

Top

“It’s going to be a tough game. They play brilliant football with very good players,” said United  skipper Bruno Fernandes.

Man Utd skipper Bruno wary of trip to Real Sociedad

Representation pic

Listen to this article
Man Utd skipper Bruno wary of trip to Real Sociedad
x
00:00

Real Sociedad are hoping to compound Premier League giants Manchester United’s struggles this year when they meet in San Sebastian today in the Europa League last 16. 


Also Read: ‘Time to give my racquet and bandana some rest’


United are unbeaten in Europe this season, but the visit to the Reale Arena is arguably their toughest test thus far. With just two wins in their last six games, Amorim also has a spate of injury worries to contend with.


“It’s going to be a tough game. They play brilliant football with very good players,” said United  skipper Bruno Fernandes.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

real sociedad premier league manchester united sports news football Bruno Fernandes

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK