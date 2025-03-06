‘Time to give my racquet and bandana some rest’

He also had the honour of carrying India’s flag at the Paris Olympics last year

Sharath Kamal

Indian table tennis legend A Sharath Kamal, 42, will hang up his racket and the iconic bandana later this month, having stayed at the top of his game for more than 22 years. In his own words, life has come full circle for one of India’s finest athletes who will say goodbye to professional table tennis in front of his friends and family in Chennai, where the WTT (World Table Tennis) Star Contender and his swansong will be staged from March 25 to 30.

Sharath’s impressive CV includes seven gold medals at the Commonwealth Games, two bronze medals at the Asian Games and five appearances at the Summer Olympics. He also had the honour of carrying India’s flag at the Paris Olympics last year. “Not saying I am letting it go completely, but this is certainly the end for us on the big tables, in front of the big crowds. Time to give my bandana and racquet some rest,” he said.

“Grateful beyond words for all the joy, for all the love, for all the pain, for all the lessons, and for all the people this sport has given me,” he added. Like any elite athlete, Sharath had his share of ups and downs. The hip and hamstring injury he suffered during the 2015 World Championships was a major setback. However, he bounced back with much aplomb, as India stunned Japan for a bronze medal at the 2018 Asian Games before he went on to win three gold medals in the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Sharath is also the first Indian to be elected into the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) athletes’ commission. He is also part of the athletes’ body in the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

