Breaking News
Police help two families recover gold left behind while commuting
Sex racket busted in Thane; one held, two women rescued
New India Cooperative Bank case: EOW searches ex-chairman's home
BMC restricts road excavation, set May 31 deadline to complete road-related work
Abu Azmi's remarks on Aurangzeb insult to Maharashtra's pride: Shiv Sena leader
shot-button
Champions Trophy Champions Trophy
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Odegaard two good as Arsenal rout PSV 7 1

Odegaard two good as Arsenal rout PSV 7-1

Updated on: 06 March,2025 07:50 AM IST  |  Eindhoven
Agencies |

Top

Makeshift striker Mikel Merino added a third at the half hour mark before Noa Lang pulled one back for PSV via a spot-kick just before half-time

Odegaard two good as Arsenal rout PSV 7-1

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard celebrates his goal against PSV on Tuesday. PIC/Getty Images

Listen to this article
Odegaard two good as Arsenal rout PSV 7-1
x
00:00

Arsenal were just too hot to handle for PSV whom they thrashed 7-1 in the first leg of their Round-of-16 tie on Tuesday. Defender Jurrien Timber opened the scoring with a header before forward Ethan Nwaneri, 17, smashed the ball into the top corner to double the lead inside 25 minutes. Makeshift striker Mikel Merino added a third at the half hour mark before Noa Lang pulled one back for PSV via a spot-kick just before half-time.


Also Read: Diaz delivers derby delight!


However, whatever hope the Dutch team had of a comeback swiftly evaporated courtesy of two quick-fire goals just after the break from the Gunners’ skipper Martin Odegaard and winger Leandro Trossard. Odegaard scored his second in the 73rd minute as defender Riccardo Calafiori stuck the final dagger in the 85th minute. Although Miles Lewis-Skelly, 18, did not get on the scoresheet he terrorised PSV with his pace and creativity.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

arsenal sports news football

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK