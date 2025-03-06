Makeshift striker Mikel Merino added a third at the half hour mark before Noa Lang pulled one back for PSV via a spot-kick just before half-time

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard celebrates his goal against PSV on Tuesday. PIC/Getty Images

Listen to this article Odegaard two good as Arsenal rout PSV 7-1 x 00:00

Arsenal were just too hot to handle for PSV whom they thrashed 7-1 in the first leg of their Round-of-16 tie on Tuesday. Defender Jurrien Timber opened the scoring with a header before forward Ethan Nwaneri, 17, smashed the ball into the top corner to double the lead inside 25 minutes. Makeshift striker Mikel Merino added a third at the half hour mark before Noa Lang pulled one back for PSV via a spot-kick just before half-time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Diaz delivers derby delight!

However, whatever hope the Dutch team had of a comeback swiftly evaporated courtesy of two quick-fire goals just after the break from the Gunners’ skipper Martin Odegaard and winger Leandro Trossard. Odegaard scored his second in the 73rd minute as defender Riccardo Calafiori stuck the final dagger in the 85th minute. Although Miles Lewis-Skelly, 18, did not get on the scoresheet he terrorised PSV with his pace and creativity.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever