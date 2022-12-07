AVM Bandra girls clinch U-16 Div II title

Sufi Sharma (14th minute), Anika Shetty (22nd minute) and Saiyette Varadkar (25th minute) scored for the Bandra team. Sejal Kaushik (30th minute) scored the only goal for Lilavatibai

The winning AVM (Bandra) team with the MSSA U-16 Div II trophy

Arya Vidya Mandir (Bandra, West) defeated Lilavatibai Podar (Santacruz) 3-1 to emerge Mumbai School Sports Association (MSSA) inter-school girls U-16 Division II winners at the Bombay Gymkhana last week. Sufi Sharma (14th minute), Anika Shetty (22nd minute) and Saiyette Varadkar (25th minute) scored for the Bandra team. Sejal Kaushik (30th minute) scored the only goal for Lilavatibai.

Meanwhile, in the third place tie, Christ Church (Byculla) beat Bombay Scottish (Powai) 2-0. Safaa Gazi and Sharvi Shetty netted a goal each for the winners.

