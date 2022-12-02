Aryan, Nirmitee clinch inter-school U-16 singles titles

In the girls U-16 final, Ananya Shah of Dhirubhai Ambani International (BKC) gave a tough fight to Nirmitee before going down 19-21, 14-21

Winners of various age categories in MSSA inter-school badminton tournament with their medals, certificates and trophies at the Cricket Club of India’s badminton courts on Wednesday. Pic/Atul Kamble

Aryan Talwar of Vibgyor Rise (Malad) and Nirmitee Gajbhiye of Ryan International (Goregaon) emerged winners in the Mumbai Schools Sports Association (MSSA) inter-school boys and girls U-16 singles titles at the Cricket Club of India’s badminton courts.

Comfortable win for Aryan

In the boys U-16 final, Aryan comfortably beat Arnav Dagli of Chatrabhuj Narsee School (Kandivli) 21-10, 21-12.

In the first game, Aryan was leading 14-4. Later, Arnav won a point but with Aryan’s fine placements and power shots he did not allow his opponent to claw back and won the first game without breaking into sweat. In the second game, Arnav tried to change his game plan, but the closest he managed to come was 6-9. On the other hand, Aryan kept winning two or three points at regular intervals to ensure he pocketed the second game 21-12 in his favour.

In the girls U-16 final, Ananya Shah of Dhirubhai Ambani International (BKC) gave a tough fight to Nirmitee before going down 19-21, 14-21.

Also Read: These girls are just two good!

U-14 joy for Harshit, Ketaki

In the boys U-14 final, Harshit Mahimkar of The Blossoms ST English High School (Marine Lines) defeated Pratim Manihar of DG Khetan International (Malad) 21-5, 21-17. Meanwhile, the girls U-14 final was won by Ketaki Thite (Rose Manor International School), who registered a 21-12, 21-15 win over Riya Vinherkar of Bombay Scottish (Mahim).

The girls team championship was won by Rose Manor International, while Vibgyor Rise walked away with the boys team championship.

Other final results:

. B-U-12: Rafael Navin Mascarenhas (Gopal Sharma International) bt Vikrant Negi (RN Podar) 21-11, 21-13

. G-U-12: Risha Parab (Lilavatibai Podar) bt Tiann Castellino (Ryan International) 21-11, 21-13

. B-U-10:Kaveer Mehta (Shishuvan) bt Darsh Kedia (Ramnivas Bajaj English High School) 21-13, 21-8

. G-U-10: Hazel Bhatnagar Joshi (Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir) bt Anushree Modlimbkar (Smt RSB Arya Vidya Mandir) 21-9, 21-10

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal