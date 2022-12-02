×
Breaking News
Mumbai: At 35.2 degrees Celsius, Santacruz was hottest place in subcontinent on Wednesday
Mumbai: 11 months, 3,960 cyber cases, only 245 cracked
Mumbai: 14 years after escaping law, ‘thief’ nabbed thanks to tattoo
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aftab Poonawala’s narco test successful, say Delhi police
Mumbai: Parking plaza in busy Dadar now resembles a junkyard

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Aryan Nirmitee clinch inter school U 16 singles titles

Aryan, Nirmitee clinch inter-school U-16 singles titles

Updated on: 02 December,2022 08:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

In the girls U-16 final, Ananya Shah of Dhirubhai Ambani International (BKC) gave a tough fight to Nirmitee before going down 19-21, 14-21

Aryan, Nirmitee clinch inter-school U-16 singles titles

Winners of various age categories in MSSA inter-school badminton tournament with their medals, certificates and trophies at the Cricket Club of India’s badminton courts on Wednesday. Pic/Atul Kamble


Aryan Talwar of Vibgyor Rise (Malad) and Nirmitee Gajbhiye of Ryan International (Goregaon) emerged winners in the Mumbai Schools Sports Association (MSSA) inter-school boys and girls U-16 singles titles at the Cricket Club of India’s badminton courts. 


Comfortable win for Aryan



In the boys U-16 final, Aryan comfortably beat Arnav Dagli of Chatrabhuj Narsee School (Kandivli) 21-10, 21-12. 


In the first game, Aryan was leading 14-4. Later, Arnav won a point but with Aryan’s fine placements and power shots he did not allow his opponent to claw back and won the first game without breaking into sweat. In the second game, Arnav tried to change his game plan, but the closest he managed to come was 6-9. On the other hand, Aryan kept winning two or three points at regular intervals to ensure he pocketed the second game 21-12 in his favour.

In the girls U-16 final, Ananya Shah of Dhirubhai Ambani International (BKC) gave a tough fight to Nirmitee before going down 19-21, 14-21. 

Also Read: These girls are just two good!

U-14 joy for Harshit, Ketaki

In the boys U-14 final, Harshit Mahimkar of The Blossoms ST English High School (Marine Lines) defeated Pratim Manihar of DG Khetan International (Malad) 21-5, 21-17. Meanwhile, the girls U-14 final was won by Ketaki Thite (Rose Manor International School), who registered a 21-12, 21-15 win over Riya Vinherkar of Bombay Scottish (Mahim).

The girls team championship was won by Rose Manor International, while Vibgyor Rise walked away with the boys team championship.

Other final results:

. B-U-12: Rafael Navin Mascarenhas (Gopal Sharma International) bt Vikrant Negi (RN Podar) 21-11, 21-13

. G-U-12: Risha Parab (Lilavatibai Podar) bt Tiann Castellino (Ryan International) 21-11, 21-13

. B-U-10:Kaveer Mehta (Shishuvan) bt Darsh Kedia (Ramnivas Bajaj English High School) 21-13, 21-8

. G-U-10: Hazel Bhatnagar Joshi (Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir) bt Anushree Modlimbkar (Smt RSB Arya Vidya Mandir) 21-9, 21-10

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
badminton MSSA sports sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK