These girls are just two good!

Updated on: 30 November,2022 08:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Carmel of St Joseph’s (Malad) under-16 and under-14 teams emerge MSSA inter-school hockey champions

The victorious Carmel of St Joseph girls U-16 team at Churchgate


Carmel of St Joseph (Malad) stamped their authority in the Mumbai Schools Sports Association (MSSA) inter-school hockey tournament by winning the girls U-16 and U-14 titles at MHAL Stadium, Churchgate, on Tuesday. 


Irisshisle scores winner



In the U-16 final, Carmel of St Joseph registered a 1-0 win over Gokuldham High School (Goregaon). Irisshisle Cowan scored the all-important goal for the Malad school. 


Girls U-14 winners Carmel of St Joseph at ChurchgateGirls U-14 winners Carmel of St Joseph at Churchgate

Meanwhile, in the U-14 final, Carmel of St Joseph beat Don Bosco (Borivli) 2-1. At the end of regulation time, both teams were 0-0. In the tie-breaker, Taleesa Vaz scored twice, while Reva Tole found the back of the net for Don Bosco. 

Duruelo teams finish third 

In the U-16 third-place match, Duruelo Convent (Bandra) defeated Lakshdham High School (Goregaon) 2-1 via tie-breaker. Trishta Pal scored the opener for Duruelo, but Mahi Kothari equalised for Lakshdham as the match ended 1-1. In the tie-breaker, Shazelle Countinho and Trishita scored for the Bandra school, while only Mahi Kothari managed to score for Lakshdham. 

In the girls U-14 third place game, Shazelle scored the winner to help Duruelo Convent register a 1-0 win over Lakshdham High School (Goregaon).

