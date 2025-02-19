Breaking News
Bad moment for Atletico Madrid captain Koke to suffer muscle injury

Updated on: 19 February,2025 03:56 PM IST  |  Madrid
IANS |

Top

Atletico coach Diego Simeone has already lost Pablo Barrios for the visit to Valencia after the midfielder's red card in Saturday's 1-1 draw at home to Celta

Bad moment for Atletico Madrid captain Koke to suffer muscle injury

Koke. Pic/AFP

Atletico Madrid have lost club captain Koke to a muscle injury at almost the worst possible moment of the season -- just when they are set to play a couple of big matches. 


The club informed on its website that Koke "ended the game last Saturday against RC Celta experiencing some discomforts," and adding that "the midfielder underwent some tests following the match, and the medical tests conducted by the medical staff confirmed that the captain has suffered an injury to right leg".


Atletico explained that he will "undergo physiotherapy session and recovery work in the gym," although the club doesn't say when he will recover, the Spanish sporting press indicated the injury is "not unimportant," meaning Koke could be out of action several weeks, reports Xinhua.


Also Read: Not Shami, Ricky Ponting picks this pacer over Harshit Rana

The injury came a week before Atletico's impending visit to FC Barcelona in the first leg of its Copa del Rey semifinal tie and a fortnight ahead of the first leg of the knockout stage of the Champions League, where they could possibly face Bayern Munich or local rival, Real Madrid.

Atletico also have some vital games in La Liga coming up as they look to make up for their one-point deficit with FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, with a visit to an improving Valencia next Saturday and a home game against fourth-placed Athletic Club Bilbao in the following weekend.

Atletico coach Diego Simeone has already lost Pablo Barrios for the visit to Valencia after the midfielder's red card in Saturday's 1-1 draw at home to Celta.

Atletico Madrid, who have won the La Liga title on 11 occasions, are currently placed third in the 2024-25 standings with 50 points from 24 matches. They are just one point behind joint leaders FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, who are separated by goal difference. In 24 matches, Atletico have won 14 games, lost two and drawn eight.

