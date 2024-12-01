But they have gone three rounds of the league without a win.

Las Palmas’ Fabio Silva celebrates his second goal against Barcelona on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article Barca lose 1-2 to Las Palmas in first home defeat of season x 00:00

Barcelona lost at home for the first time this season when the La Liga leaders were stunned by Las Palmas 2-1. Sandro Ramirez and Fabio Silva scored for the Canary Islands club on either side of Raphinha’s equaliser to give Las Palmas their first win at Barcelona in more than 50 years on Saturday.

Barcelona played superbly in the first three months under new coach Hansi Flick and were flying high after convincing victories over Real Madrid in the domestic competition and Bayern Munich in the Champions League. They had won all eight home games.

But they have gone three rounds of the league without a win. Before Las Palmas, they fell at Real Sociedad 1-0 and drew at Celta Vigo 2-2 after squandering a two-goal lead in the final minutes.

