Barca sign Robert Lewandowski in 42.5-million-pound deal

Updated on: 17 July,2022 09:50 AM IST  |  Barcelona
The Polish striker will fly to Spain on Saturday for a medical before signing a three-year contract with the Spanish side

Robert Lewandowski. Pic/AFP


Robert Lewandowski leaves Bayern Munich as a legend, and continues his journey at FC Barcelona. As per Sky Sports, Barcelona agreed to a 42.5 million-pound deal to sign the Bayern Munich striker.

The Polish striker will fly to Spain on Saturday for a medical before signing a three-year contract with the Spanish side.




Lewandowski only had one year remaining on his Bayern contract but was eager to sign for FC Barcelona. He announced the previous month that his career for Bayern has come to an end and he will be looking forward to other opportunities.

The 33-year old had achieved a lot in his time with Bayern Munich. He won eight league titles and one Champions League trophy at Bayern scoring 312 goals in his 384 matches played in the Bundesliga. He is also one of the top scorers in the Champions League with 86 goals in 106 games.

The funds from the sale of the striker might be used to fund the signing of Matthijs de Ligt. The Juventus defender has been tracked by the German club for some time and they'll be looking to bring him in to strengthen the defence.

After the departure of Lionel Messi the previous season, Barcelona had to struggle a lot with goals and playmaking abilities in the front three of the squad. They will be looking to fill in the gap of less goals with the signing of Lewandowski.

