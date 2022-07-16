Did you know? Robert Lewandowski broke four Guinness World Records in one match

Robert Lewandowski took the world by storm in 2015 when he scored 5 goals in the space of just 9 minutes after coming on as a substitute

Robert Lewandowski. Pic/ AFP

Striker extraordinaire Robert Lewandowski is undoubtedly one of the best number 9s of all time. While any casual football watcher would know about Lewandowski's incredible ability on the field, did you know this very ability earned him not one, not two but four Guinness World Records in just one match?

This infamous game was against Wolfsburg in the 2015/16 Bundesliga season. Lewandowski had come on as a substitute in the second half with Bayern trailing 1-0 to Wolfsburg and then proceeded to rip up the record books by notching 5 goals in the space of just 9 minutes!

His outrageous rate of goal scoring earned him 4 separate mentions in the famous Guinness Book of World Records. The records he broke were namely, the record for the fastest hattrick, fastest four goal haul, fastest five goal haul, and most goals scored by a substitute.

Also Read: Manchester United sign Christian Eriksen on a free transfer

Bayern went on to win the game 5-1, and that was just the start of Lewandowski's incredible legacy. His most recent record-breaking achievement was beating Gerd Muller's record of 40 Bundesliga goals in one season.

In the latest season of the Bundesliga, the Polish striker scored 35 goals in just 34 games. He also tallied 13 goals in just 10 UEFA Champions League games last year.

While his career in Munich seems to be behind him, his impending move to Barcelona should make Culers extremely happy. Robert still remains incredibly fit for his age and should be able to replicate his exploits in the La Liga. A head-to-head duel with Real Madrid's in-form striker Karim Benzema should make for a mouth-watering prospect in the Spanish first division.