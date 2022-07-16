Manchester United sign Christian Eriksen on a free transfer

Eriksen had a short but memorable stint at Brentford last season after making a heartening recovery from a cardiac arrest he suffered during the Euros last year

Christian Eriksen. Pic/ Official Instagram account of Christian Eriksen

Manchester United have made their second signing of this summer's transfer window by acquiring the services of Christian Eriksen.

Eriksen arrives at the Theatre of Dreams on a free transfer and has been given a contract until 2025. He had a short but memorable stint with Brentford last season as he recovered from a cardiac arrest that saw him collapse on the pitch during the 2020 Euros, leaving fans waiting with bated breaths for news about his recovery.

However, the Danish attacking midfielder has made a full recovery and still continues to be capable of delivering at the highest level.

In the 2021/22 with Brentford, Eriksen made 11 Premier League appearances in which he scored 1 goal to go with 4 assists. His overall Premier League numbers read, 237 appearances, 52 goals and 66 assists.

Also Read: Manchester City announce 2-year contract extension for Riyad Mahrez

The 30-year-old had made his name playing for Tottenham Hotspur before having a short but rather unexciting stint in Italy with Inter Milan. Although he did win a Serie A title in his time with Inter.

At Manchester United, it appears that Eriksen may mainly be employed as a backup for Bruno Fernandes in the number 10 role.

Nevertheless, Eriksen is enthusiastic about the prospect of playing for the iconic club. Christian told Manchester United's official website, "Manchester is a special club, and I cannot wait to get started. I have had the privilege of playing at Old Trafford many times but to do it in the red shirt of United will be an amazing feeling."

United's first signing of the summer was Tyrell Malacia, a left back brought from Feyenoord who ply their trade in the Dutch top tier.