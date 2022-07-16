Manchester City announce 2-year contract extension for Riyad Mahrez

The 31-year-old has won 4 league titles including the fairytale triumph at Leicester City. In the 2021/22 season, Mahrez featured in 28 league game for City during which he notched 11 goals

Riyad Mahrez scores a goal during a UCL game against PSG. Pic/ AFP

Manchester City FC have tied down star winger Riyad Mahrez to a two-year contract extension at the Etihad Stadium. Mahrez, a key part of City's attacking arsena,l will remain with the club until 2025.

Mahrez's current contract ends in 2023, City would not have been keen to lose one of their star players for a free next year. While Mahrez himself may not be too keen on a move elsewhere since City affords him the best chance of racking up more silverware. So it's a deal that makes sense for both parties.

The incumbent Premier League title holders announced the good news to their fans via a simple Twitter post that read, "We are delighted to announce that @Mahrez22 has signed a new two-year contract extension!"

The 31-year-old has won 4 league titles, three with City and the one fairytale triumph at Leicester City in 2015/16. In the 2021/22 season, Mahrez featured in 28 league game for the blue side of Manchester during which he notched 11 goals. He also scored 7 goals in 12 UCL games last season.

His overall Premier League numbers read, 254 appearances, 77 goals, and 51 assists. Going in to the new season, the Algerian will be keen to bolster those numbers, and there's no reason to suggest that he won't do so considering he'll be surrounded by a star studded City side that make creating goals and scoring them look oh so easy.

Having added the likes of Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez to their attack, the blue side of Manchester seem primed to win a third consecutive Premier League championship. Only time will tell if the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea can put a stop to their domination.