Premier League shares hilarious clip of 2021/22 season's 'funniest moments'

James Maddison celebrates scoring against Manchester City. Pic/ AFP

The 2022/23 Premier League season is still a month away but the Premier League social media admins are doing their best to make fans long for the next season.

Most recently, Premier League's official Twitter account posted a short video showcasing the funniest moments from the 2021/22 season.

Funny moments from last season

The 2.15 minute video included many iconic moments from last season such as, Billy Gilmour's altercation with Christian Eriksen, Raphinha running into Bielsa, hilarious reactions from the likes of Pep Guardiola, Michael Antonio lifting up a cut-out of himself, Jack Grealish shielding the ball from Azpilicueta and much more.

These memories will certainly leave Premier League fans wanting more. Only time will tell what the new season has in store for everyone, but expect there to be plenty of thrills, spills, brilliance and a whole lot of fun.