Erling Haaland pledges goals and fun at Manchester City to welcoming fans

Erling Haaland joined in the singing and chanting by Manchester City fans as the new signing was presented outside the stadium of the Premier League champions.

It is a month since the Norway striker completed his move to City from Borussia Dortmund for 60 million euros (then $63 million) to seal his return to England, the country of his birth.

Asked what he would bring to the Premier League, Haaland, 21, said: “Hopefully, some more quality with me as a striker. I want to have fun. When I have fun I score goals, I smile, I enjoy playing football, I smile a lot.”

Haaland has scored 20 goals in 21 appearances for Norway and netted 86 goals in 89 games in two and a half seasons with Dortmund. Before that, he played at Molde in Norway and then Salzburg in Austria.

