Barcelona’s refereeing corruption scandal, worst in Spanish history: La Liga president

Updated on: 15 March,2023 09:33 AM IST  |  Barcelona
AFP |

The reputation of our football is at stake. I am ashamed. We have no explanation from Barcelona

La Liga prez Javier Tebas


Spanish football is enduring its worst ever moment because of the refereeing corruption case involving Barcelona, La Liga president Javier Tebas said Monday. Last week Spanish prosecutors charged the Catalan club with corruption after payments of more than 7.3 million euros (Rs 64.4 crore) to a company owned by a former refereeing chief were uncovered earlier this year.


Also read: Europa League: Barcelona held by Manchester United at home



“Yes, [it’s the worst moment] that I remember,” Tebas told Movistar channel Vamos. “The problem that we have is the worst. There are payments recognised by Barcelona to the vice-president of the CTA, that’s something abnormal. The reputation of our football is at stake. I am ashamed. We have no explanation from Barcelona.”


la liga fc barcelona sports news football

