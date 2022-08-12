Barcelona sell off assets to make new signings

Breaking News
12 August,2022
A year after being forced to let Lionel Messi go as reported debts of 1.35 billion euros crippled the club, Barca have spent 153 million euros on transfer fees alone

Barcelona’s attempts to establish themselves once again as a force have seen the heavily-indebted Catalans gamble with their future to enable a striking summer spending spree. 


A year after being forced to let Lionel Messi go as reported debts of 1.35 billion euros crippled the club, Barca have spent 153 million euros on transfer fees alone.

