Barcelona sell off assets to make new signings

A year after being forced to let Lionel Messi go as reported debts of 1.35 billion euros crippled the club, Barca have spent 153 million euros on transfer fees alone

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Barcelona’s attempts to establish themselves once again as a force have seen the heavily-indebted Catalans gamble with their future to enable a striking summer spending spree.

A year after being forced to let Lionel Messi go as reported debts of 1.35 billion euros crippled the club, Barca have spent 153 million euros on transfer fees alone.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever