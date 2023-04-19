Bayern brood over Erling Haaland

German giants wary of City striker Erling, who excelled in 1st leg, as they stare at 0-3 deficit in return fixture tonight

Manchester City’s Norwegian striker Erling Haaland (right) during a training session with teammates at the City Football Academy in Manchester yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

When Erling Haaland takes the field for Manchester City on Wednesday in Munich, the Norwegian will face the club who tried to sell the farm to buy him but failed.

Toothless frontline

Bayern’s late first-leg capitulation in Manchester means the six-time winners need to overcome a 0-3 deficit to make it through to the semis. Not only must Bayern do so against Europe’s form team, but they need to somehow find the goals that the toothless frontline have lacked in 2023. Midway through the second half at the Etihad, Bayern, 1-0 down after a Rodri wonder goal, were dominating possession and had carved out several chances, but failed to put any away.

Six minutes of mayhem

Then, in a six-minute period, the brutally efficient Haaland showed what Bayern were missing up front, setting up a goal and then scoring another to put City on course for the semi-finals. While Haaland’s flurry likely sunk Bayern’s Champions League hopes then and there, the seeds for their struggles were planted late last season, when the German champions tried and failed to sign the Norwegian.

Despite a history of scoring against Bayern—Haaland has six goals and two assists in eight games against the Bavarians—Tuesday’s 3-0 victory was the striker’s first win against the German champions. He lost seven from seven with Dortmund. Since moving to City, Haaland has been spectacular, smashing records on the way to scoring 47 goals in 40 appearances.

