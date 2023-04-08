Breaking News
Mumbai: Hospitalisations due to COVID crosses 100-mark
Messages sent to IAS officer against tree cutting at Aarey not offensive: High court
Mumbai water cut: Ambawadi locals try to save every precious drop
Mumbai: Another rapper booked for his political track
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Ready raring to go Erling Haaland fit to play against Southampton

Ready, raring to go: Erling Haaland fit to play against Southampton

Updated on: 08 April,2023 08:12 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

Boss Pep Guardiola confirms injured Erling Haaland will return for Man City’s tie against Southampton today

Ready, raring to go: Erling Haaland fit to play against Southampton

Erling Haaland. Pic/getty images


Erling Haaland is fit to return for Saturday’s Premier League trip to Southampton, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola confirmed on Friday. 


Haaland, who has scored 42 goals this season, missed City’s 4-1 hammering of Liverpool last weekend after pulling out of international duty with Norway due to a groin injury. His return is a timely boost for City’s quest to win a treble of trophies in the final two months of the season. 



Pep GuardiolaPep Guardiola


“He trained the last two days really good,” said Guardiola. “He will be ready.” 

Chasing down Arsenal

City welcome Bayern Munich to the Etihad for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final just three days after their trip to St Mary’s.But Guardiola said he was fully focused on chasing down Arsenal at the top of the Premier League. The Gunners have an eight-point lead, but City have a game in hand on Mikel Arteta’s men and host Arsenal at the Etihad later this month. “Bayern is our last thought,” said the City boss. “It’s Southampton—the Premier League is every day, every week.”

Also Read: Erling Haaland on the mend

 Southampton are bottom of the table but shocked City when the sides last met, dumping the English champions out of the League Cup. City have only won twice in their past five visits to St Mary’s and Guardiola is expecting another tough test. 

Tough game

“Now every team is playing for something,” he said. “Every game has its own characteristics and you have to be ready, Southampton have always been so tough. Always it’s been a tough, tough game. Tomorrow won’t be an exception.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

pep guardiola manchester city southampton english premier league football sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK